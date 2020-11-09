Advertisement

Local health official discusses COVID vaccine

Doctor Trevino says there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered before the distribution of a COVID vaccine.
Pfizer COVID vaccine
(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says there is promising news in the race for a COVID vaccine.

However, it’s important to be patient.

Trevino says there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered before distribution.

“The data still needs to be verified by the FDA, there is still the question of how long will the vaccine will be effective for. But nonetheless, this is great news.”

Pfizer’s CEO told NBC the company has not received any government funding for its vaccine development.

