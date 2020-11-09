Nuevo Laredo reports 2,601 positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are seeing a slight uptick in coronavirus cases.

As of yesterday, Nuevo Laredo has reported 2,601 positive cases with 128 currently active.

So far 323 residents have lost their battle to the virus, 2,150 have recovered and 47 remain pending.

Right now, there are a total of 33,292 positive cases in the state of Tamaulipas.

