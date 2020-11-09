Santa Claus coming to Mall Del Norte on Black Friday

Advertisement

Parents must schedule photo ops on the Mall Del Norte website
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout. I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is still coming to town, but things will be a little different this year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Saint Nick is still making the trip from the North Pole to Mall Del Norte this holiday season to see all his friends and families.

Santa will arrive on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and will be at the mall until Christmas Eve. He will set up shop at his usual spot, at center court in front of Macy’s.

Because of the health guidelines, visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

All guests will need to schedule their visit with Santa using the mall online reservation platform.

Santa will be available for photos Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

