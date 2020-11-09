Seven arrested during multiple drug busts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office seized several loads of drugs in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo last week.

According to Sheriff Martin Cuellar, the first operation happened on Oct. 27.

Investigators along with a SWAT team raided a home where they found several grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, which resulted in two arrests.

Two days later, at the same home, deputies apprehended three men for possession of cocaine and heroin as well as a woman for cocaine.

The operations were a result of several reported drug overdoses in the area.

