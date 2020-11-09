Advertisement

Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin High School quarterback collapses on the sidelines
School district speaks out after player collapses
Edinburg Authorities investigating murder-suicide
Man drives from Laredo to Edinburg to kill ex-girlfriend and then himself, reports say
Accident reported
Accident reported by North Central Park
Gateway city to be featured in PBS documentary
PBS documentary highlights illegal immigration in gateway city
Trump peaceful protest
Local Trump supporters protest peacefully

Latest News

A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Portugal, Hungary hunker down against Europe’s virus surge
Zapata County
Zapata sees an increase in positive COVID-19 cases
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
The Biden team begins the week focused on the transition of power, even if Trump has no plans...
Biden prepares transition as Trump digs in