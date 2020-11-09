Summer in November?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are entering the second week of November and we are still seeing temperatures in the high 80s!

On Monday we’ll start in the high 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees, almost nearing the 90-degree mark there. With the heat index and humidity, we could see some 90s.

Tuesday will be a little bit cooler but not by much; we are looking at a high of 83 degrees with lows in the mid-60s.

Veterans Day is going to be about the same with a high of 85 degrees and then on Thursday, we’ll shoot back up to the high 80s.

Not much is going to change as we head into the weekend, we are going to see highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Nothing but clearing and sunny skies from here on out. If you were hoping for some cold and windy conditions, you might want to travel north because we are not going to see that anytime soon.

