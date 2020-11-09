Zapata sees an increase in positive COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community of Zapata has seen an increase of 16 new cases since the start of the weekend.

According to Zapata County officials, three of them are teenagers, six of them are children under the age of ten, and one of them is an infant girl under the age of one.

Fortunately, they have not reported any new deaths and more than 340 people have recovered.

