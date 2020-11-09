Advertisement

Zapata sees an increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Death toll remains at seven
Zapata County
Zapata County
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community of Zapata has seen an increase of 16 new cases since the start of the weekend.

According to Zapata County officials, three of them are teenagers, six of them are children under the age of ten, and one of them is an infant girl under the age of one.

Fortunately, they have not reported any new deaths and more than 340 people have recovered.

