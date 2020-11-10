Agents thwart attempt to circumvent checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dozen individuals are taken into custody after agents thwarted a human smuggling attempt at a local ranch.

The incident happened on Nov. 6 when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious pickup truck that was driving through a ranch just east of Highway 83.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations were able to locate the vehicle as it traveled through the property.

As agents approached the truck, several individuals got out and attempted to flee on foot.

Agents were able to detain a total of 12 undocumented immigrants as well as the driver, a U.S. Citizen.

