Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an alleged murder suspect and they need your help.

Roberto Soliz, age 24, is wanted for a capital murder that took place in Houston. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has posted the above image on their social media pages.

According to the post, he was last seen driving a black Silverado truck wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants with tattoos on both arms.

The description given on the post about the man says he is 5 foot and 4 inches, has black hair and brown eyes, and he weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call 727-bust or 523-44-08.

