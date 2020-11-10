Advertisement

Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Ongoing operation results in seven arrests
Seven arrested during multiple drug busts
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Locals react to election
Laredoans react to Biden’s projected win

Latest News

Downtown Laredo substation
New police substation to open downtown
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother Wendy Rittenhouse stands up after an extradition hearing in Lake...
Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border