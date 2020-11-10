Advertisement

Bethany House invites residents to March Against Hunger

Residents can take part in the movement by walking, jogging or running from any area of their choosing and posting photos or videos on social media
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An annual event that seeks to raise awareness on food insecurity is going virtual this year.

Due to the COIVD-19 health guidelines that are still in effect for our community, the Bethany House has decided to modify its 16th annual March Against Hunger & Homeless event.

Every year, the homeless shelter walks eight blocks in the downtown area to shed light on the hunger and homeless issues not only seen in our area but throughout the country as well.

Representatives with the Bethany House say we may not be able to gather in large groups, but residents can still show their support by walking, jogging, or running in an area of your choosing and posting the photos or videos to social media.

Participants are encouraged to take part in the movement by using the hashtags #marchforlhc2020 and #marchforbethanyhouseoflaredo.

The campaign runs from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22.

