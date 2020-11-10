Advertisement

Blood drive taking place at Alexander High School gym

The blood bank will be setting up shop at the new Alexander High School Gym on Tuesday and Wednesday.
File photo: KGNS Blood Drive
File photo: KGNS Blood Drive
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a worthy cause.

The blood bank is desperately looking for 500 donations a day to replenish the blood supply.

They normally aim to collect 400 donations a day to meet the demand for blood to treat trauma victims, patients undergoing cancer treatments, as well as other patients.

According to representatives from the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, there’s a critically low blood supply.

Alexander High School is located at 3600 E Del Mar Boulevard.

