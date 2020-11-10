City Council District 8 run-off race between incumbent and write-in

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a move that has not been seen in recent history, a write-in candidate comes out on top in a pool of candidates for city council.

Alyssa Cigarroa was one of six candidates vying for the City Council District 8 seat.

She was able to garner 42.62% of the vote or 1,666 votes.

The incumbent, Roberto Balli came in second with 20.51% of the vote or 1,021 votes.

The two will now face off in a runoff race.

On the night the final results were announced by the elections office, Alyssa Cigarroa spoke to her supporters saying they made their voices heard.

“Let’s send a message to all of Laredo that district 8 will no longer be ignored, we deserve dignity, we deserve respect, and we want our children to be proud of our neighborhoods, to be proud of where they come from. La voz de pueblo es la voz de dios.”

The runoff race has been tentatively scheduled for December 12th with early voting kicking off November 30th through December 12th.

Alyssa Cigarroa will no longer be a write candidate as her name will now be listed on the ballot.

