City council passes motion to open heated pools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although it might still feel like summer the public swimming pools remain closed, but there is a chance that the heated pools could re-open as cooler weather rolls in.

“I’d like to make the motion to allow pools to be open," said Doctor Marte Martinez.

A motion to reopen heated pools in Laredo despite a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, that’s what district 6 council member Dr. Martinez proposed at last Monday’s city council meeting.

“I cannot tell you guys enough how many phone calls I’ve gotten regarding this. And again, the governor said it was low-risk and has had pools open for an extended period of time.”

The City of Laredo has continued to enforce strict COVID-19 preventive measures despite more relaxed guidelines from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who allowed public swimming pools to reopen with limitations on June 3rd.

Initially, public indoor and outdoor swimming pools could only operate up to 50% of the normal capacity. That increased to 75% after an updated order on October 14th.

Dr. Martinez hopes the heated pools, specifically for aerobic exercises and lap swimming at North Central Park, will reopen by next Monday.

“As long as we can have lap swimming two or three times per week in North Central Park, I think that’s a win for those swimmers.”

Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino weighed in.

"As long as there is distancing between the lanes, and there is social distancing, and there’s no conglomeration of people.”

The City of Laredo park director recommended opening the North Central Park and the Inner City Pool but alternating their operating hours on different days.

While the aquatics staff would normally have 45 employees, they are down to eight due to the pandemic.

A monthly fee the swimmers pay would cover the costs to have lifeguards at the pools.

Council passed the motion and Dr. Martinez expressed wanting to reopen the pools no later than next Monday, November 16th.

