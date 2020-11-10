City expands COVID utilities relief program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city announced the newly expanded COVID-19 utilities relief program on Friday.

Utility account holders and heads of households experiencing financial hardships from COVID-19, such as loss of work or income and medical hardships due to virus, can apply.

This program provides up to $125 per month of utilities financial relief on residential meter accounts.

The individual applying can submit their documentation online or in-person. Those applying should include a copy of their water bill.

The document is available on the City of Laredo website.

It is also required to show documentation for medical hardships and loss of work.

