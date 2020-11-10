Construction project to cause road closures on McPherson and Hillside

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The construction of a new fast-food restaurant will cause road closures in central Laredo.

Starting this week until Friday, Nov. 13, there will be a temporary street closure at the 5300 block of McPherson Road at the corner of E Hillside Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews are about to enter phase three of the project which is the preparation and pouring of the entrance off of Hillside Road.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes during this time.

