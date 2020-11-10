Advertisement

Daylight in November

Warm and sunny conditions here to stay!
Unusually warm November
Unusually warm November(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We approaching mid-November but it still feels like what some may consider summer weather.

On Monday, we almost reached a high of 90 degrees but as we got into the evening, we saw a nice little breeze in the air that made for the perfect evening.

This same pattern will continue on Tuesday where we are expecting a high of 85 degrees and lows in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will only get warmer as we head into the weekend.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 88 degrees as well as Friday, Saturday, and maybe even Sunday, almost nearing 90 degrees.

As we look into Monday of next week, we are looking to start in the low 80s, so that’s the sign of a possible cold front. Only time will tell if that will come to fruition.

For some people up north this may feel like summer weather but we’ll take anything below 90 degrees, so we can still take part in outdoor activities.

