Federal agents seize over three million dollars of drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over three million dollars' worth of hard drugs at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The first incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 5, when CBP officers at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a Nissan truck hauling a cutting machine to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, officers found 149 pounds of meth which had an estimated street value of $2,982,382.

The very next day, officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a truck hauling a shipment of leather seat cushions from Mexico.

When officers searched the Nissan truck, they found 600 packages of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 1,570 pounds and had an estimated street value of $314,155.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

