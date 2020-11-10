Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gunshots rang out all along the riverbanks on Monday night from the Mexican side of the border.

Audio of the gunshots were captured by the social media group “Nuevo Laredo al Rojo Vivo" and video of the gunshots being heard a little after 7 p.m. was sent in by a viewer.

Although there are no official reports from the incident, several have taken to social media to address the shooting that happened in Nuevo Laredo.

According to witnesses it was a confrontation between members of a criminal organization and the military near a neighborhood by the river.

The gunfire could be heard close by, prompting many in the U.S. side to question where it was coming from.

