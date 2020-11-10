Help us honor our heroes by sending your pictures of veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are a veteran or have a veteran you’d like to celebrate, Wednesday is the perfect day to do so.

KGNS News at Noon is encouraging families to send us your pictures of local veterans so they can be honored on their special day.

All you have to do is send us their photo at kgnsnews8team@gray.Tv.

Remember that many veteran reunions can’t take place this year due to the pandemic, so this is a great way to honor the soldiers who have fought for our rights.

