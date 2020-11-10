Advertisement

Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI

Officer Bryan Vicharelli will be placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of his case both criminally and internally
Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Officer Bryan Vicharelli(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An officer with the Laredo Police Department is caught on the wrong side of the law.

Laredo Police arrested Officer Bryan Vicharelli and charged with DWI.

The incident happened on Nov. 7 at around 5 a.m. when officers received a call regarding a person asleep at the wheel at the intersection of Laredo Street and N. Bartlett Avenue.

According to reports, the driver inside a grey Chevy Silverado appeared to be asleep.

Officers arrived and determined the driver was an off-duty LPD officer identified as Vicharelli.

As a result of the investigation, police detained Vicharelli for suspicion of drunk driving.

He was booked and later remanded to the Webb County Jail Officer Bryan Vicharelli will be placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of his case both criminally and internally. Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño Jr. states “The officers of this Department are held to highest standards and they will be held accountable for their actions both on and off duty.”

