Lawyers unable to reach migrant parents who were separated from their children

All this comes to light as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to say that he wants to wait until U.S. authorities decide the winner of the presidential election
By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While many leaders around the world have congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not among them.

On Saturday he said that he planned to wait for all legal issues to be resolved and that he does not want to be reckless.

According to the ACLU, the federal government hasn’t handed over those details for one hundred families.

A court filing last month showed lawyers have been unable to reach the parents of 545 children separated from them during the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance” Immigration Policy.

That was in effect during 2017 and 2018.

Now, the ACLU is saying that number is actually 666 children who have not been reunited with parents.

They are thought to be living in the U.S. with sponsors, but lawyers believe two-thirds of their parents have been deported without them.

A government watchdog report released last year after a federal court ordered reunification for many of the families estimates there could be thousands of additional separated families who have not been acknowledged.

All this comes to light as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to say that he wants to wait until U.S. authorities decide the winner of the presidential election.

During his morning news conference, Lopez Obrador cited the Mexican constitution which establishes non-intervention when it comes to other countries' politics.

He says his government will act with prudence and wait.

