Local school to host celebration for veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite a pandemic, students are working hard to honor local veterans this week.

Students and staff from the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School will be hosting a Veterans Day drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, November 11th.

To be a part of it, these local heroes are asked to show up at 6 p.m. at the VMT Malinche Street parking lot which is across Nixon High School.

Organizers say cars will be lined up there and the celebration is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

More than one veteran can be in a car but masks are asked to be worn.

To reserve your spot, you are asked to call 956-273-7802.

