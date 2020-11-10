Advertisement

Local school to host celebration for veterans

Students and staff from the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School will be hosting a Veterans Day drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, November 11th.
Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School
Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite a pandemic, students are working hard to honor local veterans this week.

To be a part of it, these local heroes are asked to show up at 6 p.m. at the VMT Malinche Street parking lot which is across Nixon High School. 

Organizers say cars will be lined up there and the celebration is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

More than one veteran can be in a car but masks are asked to be worn.

To reserve your spot, you are asked to call 956-273-7802.

