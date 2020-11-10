Advertisement

Mercado Urbano providing a safe way to shop local

A group of entrepreneurs have come together to come up with different ways to get their products out to potential customers
By Barbara Campos
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While the pandemic has hurt many small businesses throughout the country, here at home entrepreneurs have come together to come up with different ways to get their products out to potential customers.

And thus a new market opened up this past weekend to showcase products by local vendors.

The market is called Mercado Urbano and it’s open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Small businesses lined up on the parking lot of Salon Chapa showcasing their art, food, and handmade crafts at “Mercado Urbano”.

People who stopped by were able to support local and shop small as they strolled through 20 vendors.

Most of the vendors present were those who usually make their sales virtually through social media finally bringing their products to life.

People who attended say it’s something different to do in the city in a safe way; all while keeping with social distancing guidelines during this pandemic.

As of Oct. 31st, over three million Texans have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March.

The vendors say they hope people shop locally to boost the economy and help our town during this difficult time.

If you missed the event this past weekend, there will be another next Sunday, Nov. 22.

