Advertisement

New police substation to open downtown

The plans for this station were made long before the pandemic became a part of our lives and officials say they hope to use their resources to their proper potential if and when it’s resolved.
Downtown Laredo substation
Downtown Laredo substation(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Downtown Laredo is seeing more police presence thanks to a new substation in the area.

Located in the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue, once fully operational the new installation will have a staff of 15 officers.

The plans for this station were made long before the pandemic became a part of our lives and officials say they hope to use their resources to their proper potential if and when it’s resolved.

“The downtown area, prior to COVID, was basically booming with a lot of people, especially with all of the nightclubs, and the bars, and the nightlife that was going on, and we’re sure that’s going to return to that phase once this is all over with,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The final stages of the project were announced back in August of last year.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Ongoing operation results in seven arrests
Seven arrested during multiple drug busts
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Locals react to election
Laredoans react to Biden’s projected win

Latest News

Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
g
Gunshots heard
File photo: UISD
UISD to swear in newly elected and re-elected board members
File photo: KGNS Blood Drive
Blood drive taking place at Alexander High School gym