New police substation to open downtown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Downtown Laredo is seeing more police presence thanks to a new substation in the area.

Located in the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue, once fully operational the new installation will have a staff of 15 officers.

The plans for this station were made long before the pandemic became a part of our lives and officials say they hope to use their resources to their proper potential if and when it’s resolved.

“The downtown area, prior to COVID, was basically booming with a lot of people, especially with all of the nightclubs, and the bars, and the nightlife that was going on, and we’re sure that’s going to return to that phase once this is all over with,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The final stages of the project were announced back in August of last year.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.