Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a couple of theft suspects
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a couple of women believed to be tied to a theft of a store.

The Laredo Police Department released pictures on their Facebook page of the women who are believed to be the culprits behind the theft.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

