Salvation Army searching for volunteers for Christmas campaigns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although the holidays are nearly a month away, the Salvation Army is hard at work planning for its annual Christmas campaigns and it’s asking for volunteers to get involved.

Every year, the charitable organization rings in the holiday season with its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which raises thousands of dollars for families in need.

This year the campaign will start from Nov. 9 to December 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to take part in its Angel Tree Program which seeks to provide gifts for thousands of children. Volunteers will help sort and distribute gifts at the designated location right before the holidays.

If you would like to register for either of these programs you can call The Salvation Army at (956) 723-2349 or go to www.registertoring.com and simply select the location as well as the date and time you would like to volunteer.

In response to the pandemic, bell ringers will be provided with PPE safety kits, a mask, disposable gloves, an apron, and disinfectant.

