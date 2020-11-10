Street closure reported in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Construction is underway in downtown Laredo that will cause a street closure during the day.

Until Tuesday, November 10th the street closure is at the 2000 block of San Bernardo Avenue between Garden Street and Park Street.

Construction will be happening in the area so drivers are being asked to take another route between 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.