Street closure reported in downtown Laredo

Until Tuesday, November 10th the street closure is at the 2000 block of San Bernardo Avenue between Garden Street and Park Street.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Construction is underway in downtown Laredo that will cause a street closure during the day.

Construction will be happening in the area so drivers are being asked to take another route between 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

