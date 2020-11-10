Advertisement

UISD to swear in newly elected and re-elected board members

The board members that will be sworn in include Ricardo Molina, Sr., District 1; Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez, District 2; Ramiro Veliz, III, District 4; and Francisco “Frank” Castillo, District 7
File photo: UISD
File photo: UISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that Election Day is over and done with, a local school district is ready to swear in its new and re-elected board members.

UISD will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. during a special called meeting which will be held at the Student Activity Complex.

The board members that will be sworn in include Ricardo Molina, Sr., District 1; Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez, District 2; Ramiro Veliz, III, District 4; and Francisco “Frank” Castillo, District 7.

Molina has served as a UISD Board member since 1996; Ricardo Rodriguez had served since 2008, Veliz III began his service to the district back in 2012 and Castillo will be sworn in to start his first term of service to UISD.

The District’s Board Members are not compensated for their tireless efforts but proudly serve on the School District Board as a service to their community.

The district will livestream the board meeting on YouTube.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Ongoing operation results in seven arrests
Seven arrested during multiple drug busts
Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Locals react to election
Laredoans react to Biden’s projected win
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Bars officially open for business in Webb County

Latest News

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
File photo: KGNS Blood Drive
Blood drive taking place at Alexander High School gym
Help us honor our heroes by sending your pictures of veterans