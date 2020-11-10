UISD to swear in newly elected and re-elected board members

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that Election Day is over and done with, a local school district is ready to swear in its new and re-elected board members.

UISD will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. during a special called meeting which will be held at the Student Activity Complex.

The board members that will be sworn in include Ricardo Molina, Sr., District 1; Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez, District 2; Ramiro Veliz, III, District 4; and Francisco “Frank” Castillo, District 7.

Molina has served as a UISD Board member since 1996; Ricardo Rodriguez had served since 2008, Veliz III began his service to the district back in 2012 and Castillo will be sworn in to start his first term of service to UISD.

The District’s Board Members are not compensated for their tireless efforts but proudly serve on the School District Board as a service to their community.

The district will livestream the board meeting on YouTube.

