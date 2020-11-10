County tax office temporarily closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A county office is closed after several employees test positive for the coronavirus.

According to Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator, Steve Landin, three employees from the Tax Office have tested positive for the virus.

Landin assures the public that the employees did use protective gear and followed all of the health guidelines.

The county says in order to stop the spread and prevent members of the community in contracting the virus, they have been sanitizing the department.

No word yet how long the office will be closed to the public and staff.

The county says other employees will be tested; however, if you need to make a payment, a drop off box has been set up for the public.

The county is asking the public to use their online services to make any payments.

