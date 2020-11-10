Advertisement

County tax office temporarily closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

The tax office issued a statement Monday afternoon saying it will be closed due to precautions being taken for the coronavirus
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
File photo: Webb County Tax Office(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A county office is closed after several employees test positive for the coronavirus.

According to Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator, Steve Landin, three employees from the Tax Office have tested positive for the virus.

Landin assures the public that the employees did use protective gear and followed all of the health guidelines.

The county says in order to stop the spread and prevent members of the community in contracting the virus, they have been sanitizing the department.

No word yet how long the office will be closed to the public and staff.

The county says other employees will be tested; however, if you need to make a payment, a drop off box has been set up for the public.

The county is asking the public to use their online services to make any payments.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine
Ongoing operation results in seven arrests
Seven arrested during multiple drug busts
File photo: Derby Bar closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Bars officially open for business in Webb County
Locals react to election
Laredoans react to Biden’s projected win
Utilities relief program
City expands COVID utilities relief program

Latest News

Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
CBP officers seize several loads of drugs
Federal agents seize over three million dollars of drugs
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only
Construction project to cause road closures on McPherson and Hillside
Agents thwart attempt to circumvent checkpoint
Agents thwart attempt to circumvent checkpoint