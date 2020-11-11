Advertisement

Border Patrol addresses agent involved shooting

According to a Border Patrol spokesperson, the incident happened at about noon on Tuesday when an agent came across an undocumented immigrant in northern Webb County.
Nov. 10, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Border Patrol is commenting about an incident where one of their agents opened fire.

The agent tried making an arrest but the situation escalated, leading to him firing his service weapon, shooting the alleged suspect.

That person was provided medical aid and taken to the hospital.

The incident is now being investigated by the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

We will have more details as they become available.

