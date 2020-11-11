City and county offices closed for Veteran’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Veterans Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have fought for our country.

In observance of the holiday, several city and county offices will be closed today.

All Webb County administrative offices including the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be closed; however, all emergency services will be available.

The Webb County Tax Office will remain closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo administrative offices will also be closed today.

All offices will resume normal operations on Thursday, Nov 12.

