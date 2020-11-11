City council proposes limit for election campaign contributions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last Monday, the day before the election, the Laredo city council proposed something that could change the course for local candidates as they head into the runoffs.

Voting records weren’t the only thing broken this election cycle.

Some candidates for Laredo’s city council raised and spent an astonishing amount of money.

Well, just one day before the general election, the current city council proposed putting a limit on these figures.

“We’ve seen record amounts of money being spent in this election in particular," said George Altgelt.

Outgoing District 7 council member George Altgelt made his stance on campaign contributions clear: "Keep the money checked,” as he said.

He supports capping the amount of money mayoral and city council candidates can receive in donations as well as establishing a campaign finance committee.

District 5 council member Nelly Vielma, who is currently in the runoffs, initiated the discussions.

“Everybody on this council has accepted contributions, and we already know how hard it is and how difficult it is. So what I’m trying to do based off that experience is to level the playing field.”

Vielma cited ordinances in the city of Austin, which limit city council candidate expenditures to $75,000 in general elections and an additional $50,000 in runoff elections.

She also proposed preventing candidates from fundraising more than a year prior to the election.

However, two council members disagreed.

“This could’ve been done three months ago or two months ago," said District 2 council member Vidal Rodriguez. “Now that elections are coming up, you didn’t just think about this one day to the next. I mean, come on.”

“Whenever somebody invests in a campaign, they’re investing in the horse," said District 6 council member Doctor Marte Martinez. "They’re investing in that race. They’re taking that money, and they’re placing it on somebody that they believe in. That is important. That is democracy.”

The motion passed, but it is not clear when the committee will be formed.

This proposal comes after campaign finance documents revealed that a write-in candidate for District 8 raised approximately $96,000 and spent almost $200,000 between August 10 and October 24.

No other city council candidate reached even close to those amounts, but a few did report tens of thousands of dollars in both monetary donations and expenditures.

It is unclear if this is exactly what prompted the proposal.

Out of the four council members who weighed in on the matter, only Nelly Vielma ran a campaign.

She raised more than $36,000 and spent nearly $41,000 between July 1 and October 24.

