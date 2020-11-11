Eighth COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Zapata County has announced another death related to COVID-19 putting their death toll at eight.

The patient was a man in his 70s and the information was verified by the individual’s health provider.

As of Nov. 11, Zapata has conducted 6,050 tests and out of that amount 385 have come back positive, 5,418 are negative, 247 are pending and 342 have been released from isolation.

The 385th case is a woman in her 30s.

Judge Joe Rathmell says his office has received information regarding 30 additional positive cases that are pending that have not been confirmed by DSHS.

