Advertisement

Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state. Nearly all ballots have been counted, though counties have until Friday to certify their results.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead stood at 0.28 percentage points as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
County tax office temporarily closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
LIVE: Trump marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help...
FDA approves app meant to reduce nightmares associated with PTSD
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Ga. Secretary of State: 14K votes separate Biden, Trump
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school