Habitat for Humanity accepting donations for World Kindness Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With a lot going on in the world, a bit of kindness goes a long way... and there’s a way you can help share that locally.

This Saturday, head out to Habitat for Humanity to celebrate World Kindness Day.

The organization is holding a drive-a-thon, collecting items you may have in your home you know longer want to keep.

All you need to do is head out and drop them off at Habitat’s ReStore. What is donated is used to help build or even repairs homes.

This event is happening on Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are located on the 4700 block of Warehouse Lane.

Donations accepted are monetary, household items, furniture, appliances, construction materials, art and holiday decor.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.