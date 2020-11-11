Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity accepting donations for World Kindness Day

Habitat for Humanity is giving the community a chance to donate unwanted furniture and household items to celebrate World Kindness Day this Saturday.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With a lot going on in the world, a bit of kindness goes a long way... and there’s a way you can help share that locally.

This Saturday, head out to Habitat for Humanity to celebrate World Kindness Day.

The organization is holding a drive-a-thon, collecting items you may have in your home you know longer want to keep.

All you need to do is head out and drop them off at Habitat’s ReStore. What is donated is used to help build or even repairs homes.

This event is happening on Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are located on the 4700 block of Warehouse Lane.

Donations accepted are monetary, household items, furniture, appliances, construction materials, art and holiday decor.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
Texas Roadhouse to offer free meal vouchers to veterans

Latest News

File photo
Vehicle fire reported on Bob Bullock Loop
Zapata County
Eighth COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata
Laredo Medical Center
LMC offering free flu shots during drive-thru clinic
David Valadaz arrested in fatal vehicle crash
Man indicted in crash that killed undocumented immigrant