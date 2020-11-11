LMC offering free flu shots during drive-thru clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local hospital is looking to offer free flu shots to adults during its drive-thru clinic.

The Laredo Medical Center along with the Laredo Fire and Health Department will be offering the vaccines on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. until supplies run out.

The clinic will be held at the Laredo Medical Center’s main campus; drivers should line up at the corner of Bustamante Street and Foster Avenue.

The first 150 persons, aged 18 and over, will receive the vaccine for free.

Attendees are asked to wear facemasks.

