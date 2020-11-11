Advertisement

LMC offering free flu shots during drive-thru clinic

Drivers are being asked to line up at the corner of Bustamante Street and Foster Avenue
Laredo Medical Center
Laredo Medical Center(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local hospital is looking to offer free flu shots to adults during its drive-thru clinic.

The Laredo Medical Center along with the Laredo Fire and Health Department will be offering the vaccines on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. until supplies run out.

The clinic will be held at the Laredo Medical Center’s main campus; drivers should line up at the corner of Bustamante Street and Foster Avenue.

The first 150 persons, aged 18 and over, will receive the vaccine for free.

Attendees are asked to wear facemasks.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine

Latest News

Zapata County
Eighth COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata
David Valadaz arrested in fatal vehicle crash
Man indicted in crash that killed undocumented immigrant
A judge has sentenced a long-haul truck driver to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to 17...
Man to spend a decade in prison for drug and human smuggling
AAMA Counseling Center
New AAMA counseling center helping those with substance abuse