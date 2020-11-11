Advertisement

Man indicted in crash that killed undocumented immigrant

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man arrested in connection to a vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a passenger is indicted in federal court.

David Valadez, 22 years of age is facing charges of manslaughter, smuggling of persons, and evading arrest causing death.

The incident happened on Nov. 5 at around 11 a.m. after a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Malibu near Highway 83 and Prada Machin Drive.

The driver later identified as David Valadaz attempted to evade arrest by fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Troopers followed the vehicle until it crashed through the fence of a business on Zapata Highway and Barrio Street.

After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that Valadaz was transporting three undocumented immigrants.

According to court documents, one of the individuals identified as Marco Antonio Martinez Torres who was concealed within the trunk at the time of the crash died as a result of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the other two passengers Antonio Olivo Hernandez and Israel Olivo Sanchez were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the smuggling attempt.

During a post-interview, Valadaz admitted he was going to be paid $360.00 for transporting the individuals to an unknown location near the Guadalupe Flea Market.

According to court documents, Valadaz admitted that he had successfully transported undocumented immigrants seven times previously.

His next court hearing is set for Nov. 17.

