Man to spend a decade in prison for drug and human smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man from Laredo will spend at least a decade behind bars for conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants as well as drugs into the U.S.

Thirty-three-year-old Alfredo Enrique Diaz pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges for an incident that happened back in Mar. 28 of 2017.

Diaz was caught delivering luggage to a bus station in Laredo.

The luggage contained 14 bundles of cocaine which weighed roughly 35 pounds.

He was on bond in that case when he drove through a checkpoint in September.

During that time, he had a woman who was illegally present in the U.S.

Diaz will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau prison facility.

