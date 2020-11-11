Man to spend a decade in prison for drug and human smuggling
Alfredo Enrique Diaz pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges for an incident that happened in March of 2017
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man from Laredo will spend at least a decade behind bars for conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants as well as drugs into the U.S.
Thirty-three-year-old Alfredo Enrique Diaz pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges for an incident that happened back in Mar. 28 of 2017.
Diaz was caught delivering luggage to a bus station in Laredo.
The luggage contained 14 bundles of cocaine which weighed roughly 35 pounds.
He was on bond in that case when he drove through a checkpoint in September.
During that time, he had a woman who was illegally present in the U.S.
Diaz will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau prison facility.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.