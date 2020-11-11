Advertisement

Man to spend a decade in prison for drug and human smuggling

Alfredo Enrique Diaz pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges for an incident that happened in March of 2017
A judge has sentenced a long-haul truck driver to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to 17...
A judge has sentenced a long-haul truck driver to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to 17 first-degree felonies, including sexually assaulting at least eight women in Davis County in Utah. (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man from Laredo will spend at least a decade behind bars for conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants as well as drugs into the U.S.

Thirty-three-year-old Alfredo Enrique Diaz pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges for an incident that happened back in Mar. 28 of 2017.

Diaz was caught delivering luggage to a bus station in Laredo.

The luggage contained 14 bundles of cocaine which weighed roughly 35 pounds.

He was on bond in that case when he drove through a checkpoint in September.

During that time, he had a woman who was illegally present in the U.S.

Diaz will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau prison facility.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police arrest two men for possession of cocaine

Latest News

AAMA Counseling Center
New AAMA counseling center helping those with substance abuse
Smoothie King offering free smoothies to veterans
Smoothie King offering free smoothies to veterans
Bethany House March for Hunger
Bethany House March for Hunger
Texas Roadhouse to offer free meal vouchers to veterans