Mayor Saenz attempts to pause Plaza Theater revitalization project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz used his veto power to pause revitalization projects in downtown Laredo.

However, city council shut down that decision after a lengthy debate about the future of downtown versus its current state.

On Monday, November 2nd Mayor Pete Saenz called for a veto on a previous decision to move forward with plans for the Plaza Theatre and proposed Bruni Plaza Children’s Library.

In the mayor’s agenda item he cites several reasons, including the homeless population.

“Any improvement made in the downtown area, as far as I’m concerned, are subject to it’s homeless population and unfortunately it’s a negative impact," said Mayor Pete Saenz. "Whatever we do, whatever investment we have to deal with the homeless population.”

The agenda item was co-sponsored by District 7 councilman George Altgelt and District 5 councilwoman Nelly Vielma, who agreed that the homeless situation has gotten way out of hand and needs to be addressed.

“The elephant in the room is that Bethany House takes their charity, their good intentions and paves the Laredo streets with pee and poop and until we at some point figure out a humane situation it’s gonna just be more of the same," said Altgelt.

Aside from that, concerns over COVID and downtown were also brought up.

District 8 councilman Roberto Balli, who represents the area, says these projects aren’t immediate.

“Nothing says it has to happen fast. Especially given the fact that we’re in a pandemic. You have to look at where we’re at with this project. The only thing that we did with this project is evaluate the architects, we haven’t even negotiated with the architects yet. We haven’t even done that. That would take, we’re talking about that coming a couple of months down the road.”

Something District 6 councilman Doctor Marte Martinez agreed with.

“San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston everybody is trying very hard to deal with this population and no one has been able to do it successfully, and yet those cities haven’t stopped investing in downtown until that population issue is resolved, not one because that’s an extremely myopic perspective. Until there is not a single homeless person downtown, we’re not going to invest in downtown. It’s not bullish to start planning for the future of downtown.”

Mayor Saenz mentioned that the Salvation Army and Bethany House of Laredo are wanting to partner up to address the problem.

However, it was pointed out by the City attorney Rene Benavides that the funding for these projects, which is coming from the Civic Center sale need to be used for similar projects.

The Laredo Community Development director Tina Martinez says there is some federal funding that could help address the homeless situation.

She adds that they’ve already been meeting with Bethany House who is asking for assistance with a potential expansion of their facility.

“We definitely have community development block grant funds for COVID in excess of 2 million dollars, and then we do have some operational funds through another grant is emergency solutions grant COVID response, also and we have another million dollars for them to operate the facilities. Of course, there’s limitations and restrictions to these funds so we are working with Bethany House to ensure compliance with the funds.”

Since the revitalization funding is from the Civic Center, there is allegedly no financial impact to the city.

The City of Laredo received more than 15 million dollars from the Civic Center sale and put around 3 million towards the general fund, leaving 12 million for capital improvements.

The mayor says that the money would be best served for a potential conference center.

His veto was overturned by five council members.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.