New AAMA counseling center helping those with substance abuse

AAMA (founded as The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans in Houston, TX, in 1970) has been serving the Laredo community for 30 years.
AAMA Counseling Center
AAMA Counseling Center(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new counseling center opens its doors to the public.

The AAMA’s new Counseling Center will provide adults who deal with substance abuse with case management as well as individual and group counseling services.

The center has expanded its current Concilio Hispano Libre Medical Assisted Treatment (MAT) program to include family and individual counseling services for substance abuse treatment.

Officials say they provide methadone treatment for individuals suffering from heroin addiction.

Their new center is located at 1205 East Hillside Road.

The agency says they have outpatient treatment services as well as After-Care services for clients.

They also provide the following services:

-Host weekly Alcoholics Anonymous and /Narcotics Anonymous 12-step meetings.

-House various licensed professional counselors to serve families and individuals.

-Include Drug Offender Education Program (DOEP) groups.

-Include support groups for current MAT clients.

They also provide drug education classes as well as various Health Education Groups.

The agency also partners with community agencies to provide High School Equivalency and job placement opportunities.

