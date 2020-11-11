Republicans gather for group prayer for Trump

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since Election Day and even though Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner, not everyone agrees.

“We will win!” is what President Trump recently tweeted, and many of his followers are gathering across the nation to show support.

Here at home, many supporters of the president agree with him saying it’s not yet a closed case.

On Monday night, the Webb County Republican party held a candlelight vigil for President Trump at the Tres Laredos Park on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The group gathered to pray that if any voter fraud exists that it be exposed, saying they hope the recount happening in many states will show a different result.

Tyler Kraus, the soon to be Webb County Republican chairman, led the event saying regardless of the outcome of who becomes the next president, all they want is to feel comfortable with the results.

“If in the event when all the legal votes are counted, if Joe Biden is determined to be the president elect of the United States, then we have to move forward as a country.”

Some in attendance say that voter fraud exists in Webb County, and even say they have documentation to back their claims.

“It’s happened in many states,” said Marisela Briseno Vallejo. “I’m urging everyone to please check to see if their vote was counted.”

However, as of now no lawsuits have been filed in Webb County and there is no evidence of any voter fraud taking place.

In fact, some of the president’s lawsuit cases have already been dismissed in some states, but the group remains hopeful.

They also held prayers for the president elect Joe Biden along with the vice president elect Kamala Harris.

“Yeah, we prayed for Biden as well. Prayer is universal, we just hope that if there’s something he’s doing wrong, that we eventually find out.”

The group says they’re inspired to continue to get together because of the higher turnout of Republicans in the county this election.

Along with counties like Zapata, who been historically blue, but in this time went red with President Trump getting 52.5% of voters.

The group also held prayers for the president elect, Joe Biden along with Kamala Harris.

They are not calling this a protest.

They are calling it, “an act of unity during a difficult time.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.