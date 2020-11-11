Advertisement

Smoothie King offering free smoothies to veterans

Veterans can stop by either Smoothie King location in Laredo to receive a free 20 ounce smoothie
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A smoothie shop is looking to give back to our local heroes on their special day by offering a free treat!

Smoothie King will be offering free 20 ounce smoothies to local veterans all day on Veteran’s Day.

All veterans need to do is stop by any Smoothie King location either on Del Mar or Loop 20 and show their military ID at the register.

It’s just a small gesture to say thank you on their special day.

