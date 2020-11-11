Smoothie King offering free smoothies to veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A smoothie shop is looking to give back to our local heroes on their special day by offering a free treat!

Smoothie King will be offering free 20 ounce smoothies to local veterans all day on Veteran’s Day.

All veterans need to do is stop by any Smoothie King location either on Del Mar or Loop 20 and show their military ID at the register.

It’s just a small gesture to say thank you on their special day.

