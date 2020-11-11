Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse to offer free meal vouchers to veterans

Local vets will be able to receive a free meal voucher in a safe and socially distanced manner
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Texas-based steak house is looking to give back to our local heroes this Veteran’s Day in a very safe and socially distanced manner.

Every year, Texas Roadhouse honors veterans and active members of the U.S. Military by offering a free meal at their restaurant.

This year, because of the coronavirus crisis, they have decided to make some alterations to continue its efforts to feed our vets while also staying safe from the virus.

Texas Roadhouse will be handing out dinner vouchers at the parking lot on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are asking veterans to show proof of ID when driving through the pick-up location.

Veterans will be able to redeem their vouchers until June of next year.

Organizers are asking veterans not to congregate in large groups.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
County tax office temporarily closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Bethany House March for Hunger
Bethany House March for Hunger
(MGN)
City and county offices closed for Veteran’s Day
More warm weather in November
Warm November nights
Plaza Theatre revitalization project
Mayor Saenz attempts to pause Plaza Theater revitalization project