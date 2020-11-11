Texas Roadhouse to offer free meal vouchers to veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Texas-based steak house is looking to give back to our local heroes this Veteran’s Day in a very safe and socially distanced manner.

Every year, Texas Roadhouse honors veterans and active members of the U.S. Military by offering a free meal at their restaurant.

This year, because of the coronavirus crisis, they have decided to make some alterations to continue its efforts to feed our vets while also staying safe from the virus.

Texas Roadhouse will be handing out dinner vouchers at the parking lot on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are asking veterans to show proof of ID when driving through the pick-up location.

Veterans will be able to redeem their vouchers until June of next year.

Organizers are asking veterans not to congregate in large groups.

