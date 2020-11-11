Vehicle fire reported on Bob Bullock Loop
The northbound on ramp of Bob Bullock Loop has been temporarily closed.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire has caused a temporary closure on Bob Bullock Loop.
The northbound on ramp of Bob Bullock Loop has been temporarily closed.
According to authorities, no injuries have been reported.
Please use caution while in the area and seek alternate routes.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.