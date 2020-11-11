Advertisement

Vehicle fire reported on Bob Bullock Loop

The northbound on ramp of Bob Bullock Loop has been temporarily closed.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire has caused a temporary closure on Bob Bullock Loop.

According to authorities, no injuries have been reported.

Please use caution while in the area and seek alternate routes.

