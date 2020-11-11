Warm November nights

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -It’s going to be a very warm and sunny Veteran’s Day!

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 84 degrees, keeping with those warm and sunny conditions.

Not much is going to change from here until possibly Sunday.

On Thursday we’ll see a high of 87 degrees, and that will continue to be the case until Sunday where we will once again get near the 90 degree temperatures.

Although we are staying warm and sunny, we will see a nice breezy Monday morning next week with temperatures in the upper 70s as well as Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening we will drop into the 50s, so we could start to see some real fall-like temperatures start to take shape right before the Thanksgiving week.

