40th Annual Guajolote run goes virtual

Before you chow down on turkey this Thanksgiving, you can take part in an annual event in any course of your choosing!
File photo: Guajalote Run
File photo: Guajalote Run(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, an annual event that seeks to burn some of that holiday weight is going virtual!

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th annual Guajolote 10k & 5k run will still go on; however, this year they will hold a virtual event where participants can run in any area of their choosing.

Registration started last month and is open until Nov. 27.

The fee is $25 per person and $10 for 18 and under.

You can register online at www.active.com with the keyword: 40th annual Guajolote 10K & 5K Virtual Races or call 956-724-9990 for more information.

