Advertisement

City continues to push for additional state medical personnel

Hospitalization rate currently at 14.9 percent.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the hospitalization rate continues to increase, several meetings are occurring between our city’s task team and the state for additional state medical personnel.

As per request, the city is requesting that they:

- Create a cushion of 10 to 15 percent buffer at local hospitals.

- Utilize all available resources including overflow facilities and step-down facilities.

- Have location physicians make appropriate transfers to the facilities to allow for decompression.

- Utilize state strike teams when appropriate to transfer patients out of town.

This will be crucial, as the reactivation of more ICU and medsurge medical personnel directly impact capacity and the hospitalization rate.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramona Morales Bustos
Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin
Railroad construction breaks ground
Ground breaks on construction for new railroad
UISD staff trains to administer COVID rapid tests
UISD receives 22,000 rapid COVID tests
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID super spreader
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”
Concern for downtown businesses
Local store manager expresses concerns for downtown businesses

Latest News

Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID super spreader
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”
Railroad construction breaks ground
Ground breaks on construction for new railroad
UISD staff trains to administer COVID rapid tests
UISD receives 22,000 rapid COVID tests
Concern for downtown businesses
Local store manager expresses concerns for downtown businesses
Chief Juana J. Meza
Zapata County Fire Chief nationally recognized