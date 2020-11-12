City continues to push for additional state medical personnel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the hospitalization rate continues to increase, several meetings are occurring between our city’s task team and the state for additional state medical personnel.

As per request, the city is requesting that they:

- Create a cushion of 10 to 15 percent buffer at local hospitals.

- Utilize all available resources including overflow facilities and step-down facilities.

- Have location physicians make appropriate transfers to the facilities to allow for decompression.

- Utilize state strike teams when appropriate to transfer patients out of town.

This will be crucial, as the reactivation of more ICU and medsurge medical personnel directly impact capacity and the hospitalization rate.

