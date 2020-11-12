Advertisement

Community gathers downtown for veterans ceremony

The commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 9194, says there are roughly 9,000 veterans living in Webb County and the City of Laredo.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday marks the day of recognition for our veteran heroes.

November 11th is Veteran’s Day, recognized as a national holiday to thank those who fought for the many freedoms we live under today.

In observation of the day, many gathered downtown at San Agustin Plaza for a ceremony held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 9194.

Among them, commander of the group Ricardo Quijano said today is about celebrating everyone who sacrificed for their country.

“They made that oath, they raised that hand, made that oath to defend the constitution of the United States from foreign and domestic enemies, putting their lives on the line- not only their life, but their body’s in harms way."

In total, Quijano says there are roughly 9,000 veterans living in Webb County and the City of Laredo.

