Dallas Police searching for man who shot and killed local rapper

Dallas Police say the armed man chased the rapper and fired several shots in his direction, striking him at least once.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot and killed a smalltime rapper Wednesday on a busy Dallas freeway.

Dallas Police say 28-year-old Melvin A. Noble, also known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound on Interstate 35 East when he was approached by a man in a dark-colored vehicle.

For reasons not yet made clear in the investigation, Dallas Police say Noble stopped on the freeway and the man in the other vehicle got out of his car with a gun and began walking towards Noble’s car.

Noble then got out of his car and began running south along the freeway.

Police say the armed man chased Noble and fired several shots in his direction, striking him at least once.

Dallas Police say Noble was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A bystander who was also struck by gunfire is expected to be in stable condition.

